SB I-680 reopened in Dublin after fuel spill triggers massive delays

Having a bad morning? A big rig driver said he heard a pop and crashed into a center divider on SB 680 near the 580 connector in Dublin. This is his fuel tank being put on a tow truck. He spilled all 70 gallons. 3 lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/NzduM0j2rs — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 30, 2018

3 lanes of SB 680 in Dublin blocked due to fuel spill from a big rig. CHP says Caltrans was called in to clean up about 2 hours ago. Still waiting for them to arrive. pic.twitter.com/iwpVFEYUDX — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 30, 2018

All lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin have reopened after a tanker truck crashed and spilled about 70 gallons of diesel fuel early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash and resulting spill was reported at about 2:15 a.m. and blocked the three right lanes of southbound Highway 680 just north of the interchange with Interstate Highway 580, causing a major backup for morning commuters, CHP officials said.Caltrans crews responded to help clean up the spill and remove the truck from the roadway. All lanes reopened by about 8 a.m., according to the CHP.