TRAFFIC

SB I-680 reopened in Dublin after fuel spill triggers massive delays

EMBED </>More Videos

All lanes of southbound I-680 in Dublin have reopened after a tanker truck crashed and spilled about 70 gallons of diesel fuel early this morning, according to the CHP. (KGO-TV)

DUBLIN, Calif. --
All lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin have reopened after a tanker truck crashed and spilled about 70 gallons of diesel fuel early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash and resulting spill was reported at about 2:15 a.m. and blocked the three right lanes of southbound Highway 680 just north of the interchange with Interstate Highway 580, causing a major backup for morning commuters, CHP officials said.

Caltrans crews responded to help clean up the spill and remove the truck from the roadway. All lanes reopened by about 8 a.m., according to the CHP.

Click here or traffic maps and drive times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-680fuel spillcar accidentDublin
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News