Semi-trailer truck fire blocks 3 WB I-580 lanes near North Flynn Road

WB 580 before N Flynn Rd now a **Sig Alert** due to semi fire, all lanes were blocked, but crews just reopened the left lane. 3 right lanes still blocked, terrible backup, I'd take ACE or delay your trip! pic.twitter.com/IoMAUDxuVG — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) March 19, 2019

WB 580 before N Flynn Rd- semi fire on right shoulder, emergency crews blocking 3 right lanes, major delays building. pic.twitter.com/Tw1RQ2yRXe — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) March 19, 2019

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Multiple lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 near the summit of the Altamont Pass in unincorporated Alameda County are currently blocked due to a big rig fire early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the fire was first reported around 3:48 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued around 4:30 a.m., the CHP said. An occupant in the big rig was able to get out and was uninjured.All lanes were blocked for a short time around 4:50 a.m. but the No. 1 lane had reopened as of 5 a.m.There is no estimated time of when all lanes would be cleared.