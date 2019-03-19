Traffic

Semi-trailer truck fire blocks 3 WB I-580 lanes near North Flynn Road

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Multiple lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 near the summit of the Altamont Pass in unincorporated Alameda County are currently blocked due to a big rig fire early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the fire was first reported around 3:48 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued around 4:30 a.m., the CHP said. An occupant in the big rig was able to get out and was uninjured.

All lanes were blocked for a short time around 4:50 a.m. but the No. 1 lane had reopened as of 5 a.m.

There is no estimated time of when all lanes would be cleared.




Track drive times and traffic maps.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficlivermoretracyalameda countytruck firetraffic accident
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Caught On Camera: Burglar wanders through Vallejo home while family sleeps
Accuweather Forecast: Clouds today, showers tomorrow
Oakland hair stylist loses life savings in extreme catfishing
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
Safe parking spots to open at several East Bay churches
Expect Delays: Major repairs on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge begin
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
Show More
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Drunk horse riding arrest in Santa Cruz
Pressure is on to move sanctioned SJ homeless encampment to new location
Traffic accidents spike on Hwy 17 since start of the year
College admissions scandal: Bay Area woman in court, USC reviewing students
More TOP STORIES News