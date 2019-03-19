Traffic

Semi-trailer truck fire causes massive delays on WB I-580

A semi-trailer truck fire near North Flynn Road in Alameda County is causing massive delays on WB I-580.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Multiple lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 near the summit of the Altamont Pass in unincorporated Alameda County are currently blocked due to a big rig fire early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the fire was first reported around 3:48 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued around 4:30 a.m., the CHP said. An occupant in the big rig was able to get out and was uninjured.

All lanes were blocked for a short time around 4:50 a.m. but the No. 1 lane had reopened as of 5 a.m.

There is no estimated time of when all lanes would be cleared.





