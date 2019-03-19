Semi-trailer truck fire causes massive delays on WB I-580

This is all that's left of the semi that caught fire WB 580 before N Flynn Rd in Livermore. No sign of clearing soon. Extremely long delays. Still recommend ACE or delaying your trip! pic.twitter.com/B0ZkvhGZ1p — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) March 19, 2019

Crews were holding all traffic again WB 580 before N Flynn Rd, but 2 left lanes were just released. Truck still smoldering from fire that started around 3:45am, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/MVBoqeSTzf — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) March 19, 2019

Sky7 over the semi fire + cleanup WB 580 before N Flynn Rd that is causing MASSIVE delays out of the Central Valley. 2 left lanes open, 2 right lanes blocked. Delay your trip or take ACE Rail, it's brutal. pic.twitter.com/9fhOuDixE6 — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) March 19, 2019

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Multiple lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 near the summit of the Altamont Pass in unincorporated Alameda County are currently blocked due to a big rig fire early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the fire was first reported around 3:48 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued around 4:30 a.m., the CHP said. An occupant in the big rig was able to get out and was uninjured.All lanes were blocked for a short time around 4:50 a.m. but the No. 1 lane had reopened as of 5 a.m.There is no estimated time of when all lanes would be cleared.