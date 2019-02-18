Several lanes of westbound I-80 reopen in Pinole after crash

Some lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Pinole have reopened after a multiple-vehicle traffic collision early Monday morning blocked all lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.Not long after the first collision was reported, a second collision occurred in backed up traffic just east of the closure point, the CHP said.The first collision was reported around 4:19 a.m. just east of Appian Way and the second occurred around 5:23 a.m. just east of Pinole Valley Road. As of 6:10 a.m., the No. 3 and 4 lanes are open.The CHP didn't provide any information on arrests or injuries in the collisions.No further information is immediately available.