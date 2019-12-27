SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A ride on one of San Francisco's famous cable cars is about to get more expensive in the New Year.
SFMTA announced a price increase for the fares. Starting Jan. 1, the price to ride on any of the lines will go up from $7 to $8.
RELATED: Commuters may see changes on Bay Area public transit soon
But there is a chance to ride it for free.
In line with Vision Zero, SFMTA is helping the city's efforts to eliminate all traffic fatalities by offering free services in all of its cable car lines, Muni buses and trains on New Year's Eve.
You can ride cable cars for free all day, and Muni starting 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 5 a.m. New Year's Day at no charge.
You can refer to their website for more information.
San Francisco's cable car fares to increase in 2020, but free all day on New Year's Eve
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News