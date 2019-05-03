City considers flex pricing for some San Francisco tourist attractions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Recreation and Parks Department will be voting on flex pricing at four top tourist spots. Prices could go up by 50 percent during peak hours and drop by 25 percent when demand is low.Ask a tourist from Europe if they would pay extra to see an amazingly-wonderful San Francisco attraction and here's your answer."If you are coming here to San Francisco to see the city, you'll pay a lot of money to see different places, so I think yes. Yes, why not?" said Agnes from Poland.But for people from U.S. cities like Omaha, Nebraska where the cost of living is cheaper, San Francisco attractions are high."Wow! They should give a discount for people from out of town," expressed Trish Mortensen of Nebraska.We're talking about Coit Tower, the Conservatory of Flowers, the Japanese Tea Garden and the Botanical Gardens. The current admission price for each of them is $9.The Department of Recreation and Parks is proposing charging non-residents more, up to 50 percent or less depending on the time of day, sort of like congestion pricing.We added the current admissions costs for the four attractions, again for non-residents, for a total of $36. That's still less than going up to the top of 30 Rock in New York City. If non-residents had to pay 50 percent more, that would add up to $54. It's still cheaper than a one-day pass at Disneyland.Jon Golinger of Project Coit Tower says he isn't against raising the fees, but he's against the congestion pricing."When they go to that window and have to pay the $9 currently and are told they are going to have to pay $14.50 some of them maybe a lot will say what are you talking about here in my guide book says $9."Golinger says that confusion will lead to more time at the ticket desk, and longer lines.As for Coit Tower, it's free to visit. The ticket price is to use the elevator. Otherwise, visitors can use the stairs, which are free.