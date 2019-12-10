Sinkhole slows down morning commute in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A large pothole in San Francisco slowed down the morning commute Tuesday.
The hole was coned off in the busy intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Lombard Street. This is a heavily-used thoroughfare for commuters and tourists.
City crews don't know the cause of this hole yet-but say rain could be the culprit.
They haven't seen a surge in potholes yet this rainy season, but as rain continues officials say we should see more pop up.
As city crews deal with this issue, they explain that water and pavement are not friends.
They also have the issue of flooding in West Portal.
The video posted above shows what it looked like at 15th Avenue and Wawona Street during Saturday's rain.
Water and raw sewage gushed onto the road, flooding at least 12 homes.
As residents dealt with water-damaged things, they also worried about what was in the water.
Residents say this is the third time the neighborhood has flooded. The city has plans to improve the drain system, but the fix is still at least a year away, leaving residents feeling stressed every time it rains
