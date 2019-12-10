Traffic

Sinkhole slows down morning commute in San Francisco

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A large pothole in San Francisco slowed down the morning commute Tuesday.

The hole was coned off in the busy intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Lombard Street. This is a heavily-used thoroughfare for commuters and tourists.

City crews don't know the cause of this hole yet-but say rain could be the culprit.

RELATED: Video shows intense downpours turn SF streets, Muni stairs into rivers

They haven't seen a surge in potholes yet this rainy season, but as rain continues officials say we should see more pop up.

As city crews deal with this issue, they explain that water and pavement are not friends.

They also have the issue of flooding in West Portal.

The video posted above shows what it looked like at 15th Avenue and Wawona Street during Saturday's rain.

RELATED: 'It's destroyed': West Portal homes flooded during heavy rain

Water and raw sewage gushed onto the road, flooding at least 12 homes.

As residents dealt with water-damaged things, they also worried about what was in the water.

Residents say this is the third time the neighborhood has flooded. The city has plans to improve the drain system, but the fix is still at least a year away, leaving residents feeling stressed every time it rains
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscosinkholepotholesraincommutingstorm damage
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
AccuWeather forecast: Light showers with Level 1-Light storm
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Plane goes missing in Antarctica with 38 aboard
VIDEO: Suspect shatters window during brazen Vallejo burglary attempt
Pigeons seen wearing cowboy hats in Vegas
Nike introduces new swim hijab
Show More
WATCH IN 60: SF flooding cleanup, Blue Bottle tests cup ban, Master LEGO Builder wanted
Patriots under investigation for allegedly recording Bengals' play calls
Manager catches baby falling off counter in pawnshop
Blue Bottle Coffee to become zero waste company
Armed man arrested after standoff in SF's Inner Sunset District
More TOP STORIES News