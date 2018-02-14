TRAFFIC

SFMTA To Install New Bus Stop Signage, Lighting

Photos: SFMTA

By Hoodline
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will install new signs and solar-powered lights at its 3,600 bus stops starting in April, the agency announced Monday.

On the new signs, rapid bus lines will be shown in red, while all others will appear in blue. Currently, 22 of the new signs are in operation.

Solar-powered lighting by Urban Solar will make it easier for waiting riders to be seen by bus operators after dusk. The lights, which contain four LEDs powered by a five-watt solar panel, have already been installed at all inbound stops on the 14-Mission rapid line.

"This new feature will make bus stops safer for the patron and more efficient for the operator," the agency wrote in a blog post.

"Advancements in solar power and super-efficient LED bulbs will be lighting the way for all of our Muni routes going forward," they noted.

The project is a joint effort between SFMTA and advertising company Clear Channel, which signed a 15-year transit shelter advertising and maintenance agreement with the agency in 2007.

Officials added that stops along the 8-Bayshore line will most likely be the next ones to receive the equipment upgrade.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News