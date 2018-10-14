TRAFFIC

SFO South Airport Bridge re-opens ahead of schedule

A welcome surprise for commuters Sunday when the South Airport Bridge re-opens weeks ahead of schedule. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A welcome surprise for commuters Sunday when the South Airport Bridge re-opens weeks ahead of schedule.

The bridge over the San Bruno Channel near South Airport Boulevard and North Access road has been closed since May-- so crews could replace part of its foundation.

The city of South San Francisco said the bridge's wood beams were replaced with concrete and steel, with the new support structures outside the canal.

The bridge was expected to reopen next month. Genentech worked with the City to help speed up the work.
