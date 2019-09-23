Traffic

San Francisco's iconic cable cars back on track after maintenance project

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's iconic cable cars are back in action!

The first cable car rolled onto the tracks early this morning.

All of the cable cars had been out of service for ten days for maintenance. The city needed to fix the gearboxes which propel cable cars up hills.

During the closure SFMTA replaced the cars with Muni buses, to the disappointment of tourists. SFMTA said ridership usually trickles off at this time of year which is why the work happened now.

The maintenance work was the final step in a three-year, $6 million restoration project.
