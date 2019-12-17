Traffic

San Francisco's new transit chief, Jeff Tumlin talks possible traffic solutions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's new transit chief, Jeff Tumlin, was sworn in by Mayor London Breed to start his job on Monday.

ABC7 News' Phil Matier took the new SFMTA leader to downtown streets where public transit, cars, cyclists, pedestrians and scooters collide to talk about traffic congestion in San Francisco.

Matier brings up bike lane safety, public transportation costs, commuter worries and asks what Tumlin will do about the MUNI driver shortage.

Tumlin says he's inspired by Vancouver where the city has lowered the amount of cars on the streets and increased riders on public transportation.

