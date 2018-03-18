TRAFFIC

Sinkhole causes traffic delays in Posey Tube in Alameda

A sinkhole in Alameda is causing traffic delays in the Posey Tube. (KGO-TV)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
A sinkhole in Alameda is causing traffic delays in the Posey Tube.

Repairs have forced one lane in the eastbound direction into Oakland from Alameda to close. Both eastbound lanes will be closed to traffic after 10 a.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday to repair the sinkhole,

The City of Alameda is warning people this could cause traffic delays for a week. It says an underwater storm drain failed.

The closure will affect AC Transit riders. Riders of Lines 19 (westbound), 20 (westbound), 51A (northbound), 851 (northbound), 96 (northbound), W (westbound) and O (westbound) will experience detours starting Monday, March 19, leaving Alameda Island, and will remain in effect until further notice.
