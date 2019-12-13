SMART Train opening new stations in Larkspur, Novato

RELATED: SMART Train expands service, adding new stations
The hope is to help connect commuters in the North Bay and get them out of their cars. There are no BART trains in the North Bay, but now commuters will have this train.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Novato station and at 1 p.m. at the Larkspur station. The service is scheduled to start tomorrow.
The new SMART train stations in Novato and Larkspur open tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/9gg4iuaH4B— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 13, 2019
