SMART Train opening new stations in Larkspur, Novato

The new SMART train stations in Novato and Larkspur open tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/9gg4iuaH4B — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 13, 2019

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) -- The new Larkspur and Downtown Novato SMART stations open this weekend -- making it easier for North Bay commuters to get to San Francisco.The hope is to help connect commuters in the North Bay and get them out of their cars. There are no BART trains in the North Bay, but now commuters will have this train.A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Novato station and at 1 p.m. at the Larkspur station. The service is scheduled to start tomorrow.