SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- BART is reporting a 10-minute delay on the San Francisco Line in the Antioch direction, between the San Bruno and San Francisco International Airport stations, due to an equipment problem on the track, according to BART officials.The problem was first reported at 5:55 a.m. A BART dispatcher said there was a report of smoke near the tracks.Fire crews in San Bruno are en route to the San Bruno Station as of 5:49 a.m.