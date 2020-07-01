Traffic

Smoke from grassfire blocks traffic on Highway 92 near Belmont, officials say

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- One westbound lane is back open after smoke from a grassfire temporarily blocked traffic at Ralston Avenue in San Mateo County, officials say.


The Belmont Police Department says no structures are threatened and there is no estimated time of reopening.




