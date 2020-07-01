Smoke from grassfire blocks traffic on Highway 92 near Belmont, officials say

Traffic Alert! Grass fire on the cloverleaf Hwt 92 at Ralston Av. BPD on scene with CHP and SM Consolidated Fire. WB 92 traffic stopped due to smoke. Expect delays, alt route recommended. pic.twitter.com/YldxV4Wy6C — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) July 1, 2020

All lanes temporarily blocked westbound SR-92 at Ralston due to a brush fire. Take alternate routes. Unknown ETO (Estimated Time to Opening) at this time. pic.twitter.com/KXwEkBeOy0 — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) July 1, 2020

Traffic Alert! Grass fire at Hwy 92 and Ralston Av confined to cloverleaf by SM Consolidated FD and CalFire. No structures threatened WB Hwy 92 still closed, no ETA to reopen. Expect heavy smoke in area. #BelmontWatch pic.twitter.com/UvIUfzrlDF — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) July 1, 2020

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- One westbound lane is back open after smoke from a grassfire temporarily blocked traffic at Ralston Avenue in San Mateo County, officials say.The Belmont Police Department says no structures are threatened and there is no estimated time of reopening.