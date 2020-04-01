'If it gets me, it gets me': Muni riders talk about riding the bus during COVID-19 pandemic

Muni slashed service after the drop in demand. But having fewer buses means that passengers who still depend on a bus to get around must crowd into buses at times.
RELATED: Bay Area officials add new restrictions on what people can do during extended COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
That can be the case along the 38 Geary line, which is one of Muni's busiest routes.
Drivers are supposed to limit the number of passengers to keep people from crowding, but even with these new guidelines, it is tough to maintain a 6-foot distance.
HeadsUp: To help reduce the spread of Covid-19, transit should be used for essential travel only. Staying at home means we can safely serve our health care workers, grocery store employees, first responders and others who need public transit. #StayHome #SaveLives pic.twitter.com/d43UiJmfnc— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 31, 2020
Some riders, like Merit Lash, take it in stride despite the dangers.
"I am 77 years old. If it gets me it gets me. I've had a good life," said Lash as she rode the bus to pay her rent. "I take precautions. I stay home as much as I have to."
RELATED: Coronavirus: Everything to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Others, like Peggy Kang, don't want to feel defeated by the pandemic.
"I can't worry those things anymore," said Kang, who is not wearing a face mask while riding the bus. "Things are going to happen whether you know about it or not. And you just have to be ready to take care of it, whatever happens."
ATTN: Backdoor boarding is now required on all vehicles, except for passengers in wheelchairs or with other accessibility needs. If you need assistance, please request to board from the front door and an operator will help you access the ramp or the kneeler.— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 31, 2020
Muni advises the public not to board buses if they are feeling ill, unless they need to get to a doctor. The system has also banned boarding from the front door to protect the drivers, except for passengers in wheelchairs or those who need assistance to board the bus.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19