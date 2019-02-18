I-5

Southbound I-5 over the Grapevine now open

Snow in the Grapevine area is creating dangerous conditions for drivers on the I-5.

FRESNO, Calif. --
Southbound I-5 is now open after an overnight closure due to ice and collisions, Caltrans has said. Cars are being paced by the CHP.

RELATED: Snow, crashes result in closure of I-5 at Grapevine

Northbound I-5 is expected to stay closed until 7 a.m. because of heavy accumulation of ice due to a higher amount of earlier collisions.

