Southbound I-5 over the Grapevine now open

GRAPEVINE, Update: Southbound I-5 remains open with CHP pacing.



Also, per the @CaltransDist7 traffic center, there was a heavier accumulation of ice on the northbound lanes due to a higher amount of earlier collisions. The closure is now anticipated to last until 7am. https://t.co/1oWMwFyT3B — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 18, 2019

Southbound I-5 is now open after an overnight closure due to ice and collisions, Caltrans has said. Cars are being paced by the CHP.Northbound I-5 is expected to stay closed until 7 a.m. because of heavy accumulation of ice due to a higher amount of earlier collisions.