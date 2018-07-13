State Controller Betty Yee injured in Posey Tube crash

The CHP says that California State Controller Betty Yee was involved in a crash that shut down the Posey Tube on Friday.A CHP officer was driving Yee and her husband in the vicinity of Marina Village Parkway in Oakland when their vehicle was rear ended by a Nissan sedan being driven by Aaron Ba Sean George, officials say.Yee, her husband and the officer suffered non life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.George reportedly suffered major injuries and the CHP says he's suspected of being under the influence of marijuana.