TRAFFIC

State Controller Betty Yee injured in Posey Tube crash

EMBED </>More Videos

The CHP says that California State Controller Betty Yee was involved in a crash that shut down the Posey Tube. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP says that California State Controller Betty Yee was involved in a crash that shut down the Posey Tube on Friday.

A CHP officer was driving Yee and her husband in the vicinity of Marina Village Parkway in Oakland when their vehicle was rear ended by a Nissan sedan being driven by Aaron Ba Sean George, officials say.

Yee, her husband and the officer suffered non life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

George reportedly suffered major injuries and the CHP says he's suspected of being under the influence of marijuana.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar accidenttraffic accidentroad closureDUIdui crashCHPAlamedaOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News