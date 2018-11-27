TRAFFIC

Storm causes problems for commuters throughout the Bay Area

Drivers in the Bay Area delt with bad traffic and slick roads as the most recent storm rolled through. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
All this rain likely means major problems for Bay Area drivers over the next few days.

At one point on Tuesday, a 3-foot hole opened up in an elevated section of US-101, on the southbound side, near Grand Avenue. A lane was closed down during repairs, creating even more congestion near SFO, during a rainy day and busy commute.

Bob Haus, the spokesman for Caltrans, says there are several reasons the hole may have opened up, "maybe just normal wear and tear. That structure was originally built in 1948." Haus says it's unclear what created the hole, but that it's possible that weather was a factor. What's certain, is the rain made it harder to repair.

"When it's cold and damp, it takes a lot longer for the concrete to dry," explained Haus.

According to the CHP, the hole was been fixed and lanes reopened Tuesday evening.
