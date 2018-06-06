TRAFFIC

Street repairs for pipeline near Panhandle to conclude today

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
City workers are wrapping construction near Panhandle Park this afternoon that will cover a pipeline that delivers recycled water to the city's west side.

In recent days, crews have done extensive work in the roadway with grading and surfacing equipment while officials banned parking between Oak to Masonic for the Westside Enhanced Water Recycling Project.

The Panhandle construction is part of a citywide scheme that will increase the city's supply of recycled water with a new treatment center, reservoirs, and pipelines. Once completed, SFPUC estimates the effort will conserve 2 million gallons of drinking water each day.
Project facilities and distribution system. | via San Francisco Public Utilities Commission

The work that eliminated a lane of traffic and a parking lane on Oak Street this week is set to wrap up this evening, said Stephen Kech, a public relations officer for SFPUC.

Although signs posted in the area indicate construction will continue through June 15, the area should be clear in time for this weekend's Haight Ashbury Street Fair.

"The concrete curb and ramp work at Oak and Masonic is expected to start June 11," said Kech, "and continue through June 22, pending relocation of a fire alarm box."

The project is scheduled to begin delivering recycled water in early 2021. Between now and then, SFPUC will construct nearly 8 miles of new pipeline connecting a new facility at the Oceanside Treatment Plant with water storage and pump stations located in Golden Gate Park, Lincoln Park and the Presidio.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News