CENTRAL SUBWAY PROJECT

Subway station taking shape below streets of San Francisco's Chinatown

EMBED </>More Videos

A small handful of reporters joined San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell as he toured the underground cave that's soon to become the Chinatown Central Subway station. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A small handful of reporters joined San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell as he toured the underground cave that's soon to become the Chinatown Central Subway station.

Boarding an elevator cage dangling from a crane, the group descended more than 100 feet below street level, through a column resembling a mineshaft -- because that's essentially what it is. Unlike the other two underground stations in this second phase of Muni's Third Street light rail line, contractors say the Chinatown station will be the first in the U.S. to be built entirely underground -- instead of being dug as an open trench, then covered up.

The main open space -- called the "platform cavern" -- is 54 feet wide, and 42 feet high. Mayor Mark Farrell saw it for the first time, with reporters in tow.

RELATED: San Francisco Central Subway project reaches milestone as concrete poured

"This is awe inspiring to be down here," Farrell said.

Farrell has long been a champion of the Central Subway -- a project that's seen its share of both controversy and delays.



"The more that we can put traffic underground, the better we're gonna be -- it's going to be a quicker, safe transportation system for everybody.

Putting traffic underground is a big job -- one that's just hit a major construction milestone.

"We've completed what we would consider the biggest obstacle -- the mining operation," said acting program manager Albert Hoe. "So, that's why you see all the finished work here. No more dirt here, except for the concrete."
The spot where officials spoke to reporters is actually seven feet below where the surface of the platform will ultimately rest. The emptiness of the station underscored its enormity.

RELATED: San Francisco Central Subway line opening delayed

"I was down in this station a year ago when it was pretty much just a dirt pit," said MTA board chair Cheryl Brinkman.

She said the subway is on track to take paying customers by December 2019 -- a year later than originally planned, and still badly needed.

"I think everybody recognizes that the surface level buses are so overcrowded, it's a horrible experience for people trying to get on and off those buses," Brinkman said.

With the concrete finished, workers will install giant sheets of yellow waterproofing material before they move on to flooring, tracks, fixtures and utility lines. But Farrell said he already has his eye on stations in North Beach and Fishermen's Wharf.

"This is the future of our city," Farrell said. "And if we want to really be thinking about the future of San Francisco, we need to have this throughout the city of San Francisco."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco Central Subway Project.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsubwayconstructionchinatownsubway constructioncentral subway projectSFMTAmunipublic transportationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CENTRAL SUBWAY PROJECT
Opening of SF subway station delayed after wrong track laid down
Chinatown merchants say construction leading to business bust
San Francisco Central Subway Project reaches milestone
San Francisco's Central Subway line opening delayed
More central subway project
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News