UPDATE: Train 523 is terminated between Richmond & Berkeley due to a trespasser incident. All passengers reaccommodated onto Train 525. — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) August 20, 2019

Trains are delayed systemwide due to a trespasser incident between Richmond & Berkeley. — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) August 20, 2019

ALBANY, Calif. -- Capitol Corridor is reporting delays for trains systemwide Tuesday morning because of a "trespasser incident" between in Albany.The agency wrote on Twitter about the delays at 7:22 a.m. No other details were immediately available.