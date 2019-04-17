Golden State Warriors

Temporary ferry service proposed for Golden State Warriors' Chase Center in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are many concerns over traffic in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood, and a proposed temporary ferry terminal could help alleviate that.

A Golden State Warriors consultant tells us the team has been working with the port to bring a ferry landing to the area, as well as water taxis.

SFMTA Board passes sweeping parking changes around Chase Center

The Chronicle reports a temporary terminal could be approved by the Warriors' first game in October.

