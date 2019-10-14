SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco commuters, brace yourselves.
Hundreds, even thousands, of electric scooters are heading to city streets starting tomorrow after a year-long pilot program.
RELATED: San Francisco to double number of e-scooters
Jump, Lime, Scoot and Spin will be allowed initially to rent out 1,000 scooters each.
That number could expand to 2,500 if the companies meet service requirements set by SFMTA.
See more information about scooters here.
Thousands of scooters to hit San Francisco city streets
SCOOTER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News