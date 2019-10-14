scooter

Thousands of scooters to hit San Francisco city streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco commuters, brace yourselves.

Hundreds, even thousands, of electric scooters are heading to city streets starting tomorrow after a year-long pilot program.

Jump, Lime, Scoot and Spin will be allowed initially to rent out 1,000 scooters each.

That number could expand to 2,500 if the companies meet service requirements set by SFMTA.

