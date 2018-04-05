Thousands participating in National Walk to Work Day in Bay Area

Ditch the car, train, and bike -- it's Walk to Work Day!
In San Francisco, thousands are expected to participate in the 6th annual walk. It starts at 8:15 at Howard and Russ Streets.
In San Jose, Santa Clara County's first Walk to Work Day begins at noon at the Civic Center. Everyone is encouraged to walk, get healthy, and save money on their commute.
Click here for more on the events in San Francisco and click here for events in San Jose.
trafficpedestriansSan FranciscoSan Jose
