Three new traffic laws in effect to improve California roads

Three new traffic laws are now in effect in California.The first law in effect applies to private carriers like church buses and employee shuttles. The DMV and CHP will oversee a program to ensure private carriers are operating in a safe manner and maintain adequate insurance coverage.The second requires children between the ages of 8 to 15 on a bus to wear a seatbelt or be properly restrained.The last law in effect prohibits Uber or Lyft drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 or higher from transporting passengers.This lowers the legal limit from 0.08 BAC for commercial drivers.