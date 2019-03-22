golden gate bridge

Toll increase approved for Golden Gate Bridge

You may soon have to shell out more money to cross the Golden Gate Bridge. Today transportation officials will vote on whether to increase tolls to nearly $10 over five years.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You are going to have to shell out more money to cross the Golden Gate Bridge. Today transportation officials voted to increase tolls gradually over five years.

Drivers with a FasTrak pass pay $7.35 to cross the Golden Gate starting in July -- that will go up to $8.75 in five years. Other drivers will have to pay anywhere from $8.20 to $8.35 starting in July. Those who pay by invoice pay $8 now -- that will go up to $9.75 in five years.

Commuters who will benefit from this toll hike are those who take the bus or the ferry. Officials say this money will go toward improving those options, without the money they say they would likely have to cut bus or ferry service. The money will also go toward bridge maintenance. The increase would be gradual over five years but would start this July.

