SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You are going to have to shell out more money to cross the Golden Gate Bridge. Today transportation officials voted to increase tolls gradually over five years.
Drivers with a FasTrak pass pay $7.35 to cross the Golden Gate starting in July -- that will go up to $8.75 in five years. Other drivers will have to pay anywhere from $8.20 to $8.35 starting in July. Those who pay by invoice pay $8 now -- that will go up to $9.75 in five years.
RELATED: The Golden Gate Bridge is the birthplace of mandatory hard hats
Commuters who will benefit from this toll hike are those who take the bus or the ferry. Officials say this money will go toward improving those options, without the money they say they would likely have to cut bus or ferry service. The money will also go toward bridge maintenance. The increase would be gradual over five years but would start this July.
See more stories on the Golden Gate Bridge.
Toll increase approved for Golden Gate Bridge
GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News