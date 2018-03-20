TRAFFIC

Tractor-trailer carrying 50K pounds of frozen turkeys overturns

A tractor-trailer carrying 50,000 pounds of frozen turkeys overturned on the Route 30 Bypass in Chester County. (WPVI)

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. --
A tractor-trailer carrying 50,000 pounds of frozen turkeys overturned on the Route 30 Bypass in Chester County.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday on the exit ramp for Frazer Business Rt 30/Lancaster Avenue.

The tractor-trailer broke through a guardrail and went down an embankment.

Emergency crews were called to the scene to upright the tractor-trailer and remove it.

No injuries have been reported.
Watch video from Chopper 6 over a tractor-trailer crash on Route 30 in Chester County on March 20, 2018.

