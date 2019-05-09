rideshare

San Francisco traffic increase blamed partially on Uber, Lyft

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Traffic congestion in San Francisco has risen 62 percent in recent years, and a new study finds Uber and Lyft are partially to blame.

Researchers looked at traffic delays in the city between 2010 and 2016, during the years Uber and Lyft started to gain popularity.

RELATED: Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities

The study claims that ride-hailing services account for two-thirds of the rise in congestion.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority worked with researchers from the University of Kentucky on the study.
It's published in the journal "Science Advances."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscolyftrideshareubertrafficsan francisco county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDESHARE
San Francisco finalizes plans to close Market Street to cars
Uber says glitch charged some passengers $1,300 instead of $13 in San Diego
Uber, Lyft drivers to protest in SF over wages, benefits
SF supervisors to vote on tax for Uber, Lyft riders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News