San Francisco traffic increase blamed partially on Uber, Lyft

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Traffic congestion in San Francisco has risen 62 percent in recent years, and a new study finds Uber and Lyft are partially to blame.Researchers looked at traffic delays in the city between 2010 and 2016, during the years Uber and Lyft started to gain popularity.The study claims that ride-hailing services account for two-thirds of the rise in congestion.The San Francisco County Transportation Authority worked with researchers from the University of Kentucky on the study.It's published in the journal "Science Advances."