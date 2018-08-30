Truck crash prompts partial I-680 closure in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --A truck that may have been carrying pool chemicals has crashed on Interstate 680 in Martinez, prompting Sig-Alert to be issued.
Some of the southbound lanes, just north of Highway 4 are closed as officials investigate the chemical spill.
SKY7 was over the crash around 9:15 a.m. and showed the backup that went all the way to the Benicia Bridge.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Accident scene being cleared, two lanes reopened I680 S at Hwy 4. #680ic pic.twitter.com/dJYf3FFenm— Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018
Hazmat risk mitigated, clearing accident scene, one southbound lane open I680 and Hwy 4 at this time. #680ic— Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018
ConFire on scene of vehicle accident with chemical spill, I680 S at Hwy 4 in Martinez. Three of four Lane's blocked. Please use alternate routes. #680ic pic.twitter.com/08ywPEJ2sk— Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018
All Lane's of I680 S at Hwy 4 for Hazmat cleanup. #680ic pic.twitter.com/HuD20Ggm5Z— Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018