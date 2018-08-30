TRAFFIC

Truck crash prompts partial I-680 closure in Martinez

EMBED </>More Videos

A truck that may have been carrying pool chemicals has crashed on Interstate 680 in Martinez, prompting Sig-Alert to be issued. (KGO-TV)

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A truck that may have been carrying pool chemicals has crashed on Interstate 680 in Martinez, prompting Sig-Alert to be issued.

Some of the southbound lanes, just north of Highway 4 are closed as officials investigate the chemical spill.

SKY7 was over the crash around 9:15 a.m. and showed the backup that went all the way to the Benicia Bridge.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictruck crashcar crashI-680Highway 4chemical spillcrashMartinez
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Lanes reopen after shooting on I-680 in SJ
Page Street parking changes, landscape improvements headed for final approval
Lyft permanently redirects pick-ups off some blocks of Valencia Street
Equipment problem in Antioch triggers major delays on BART
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Memorial for McCain held at Phoenix church
Kmart and Sears stores start liquidation sales across US
In-N-Out faces backlash after donation to California GOP
Lanes reopen after shooting on I-680 in SJ
Boy sucked into storm drain rescued after poking finger out of manhole
Couple says strangers hijacked hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
Huge oak tree crushes several cars in Pleasant Hill
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: One last comfy day
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after being punched
Canadian woman, child reported missing after arriving in Bay Area for camping trip
Uber driver shoots and kills man who chased after him
Neighbors in shock after suicide that led to doorbell ringer
More News