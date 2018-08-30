Truck crash prompts partial I-680 closure in Martinez

Accident scene being cleared, two lanes reopened I680 S at Hwy 4. #680ic pic.twitter.com/dJYf3FFenm — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018

Hazmat risk mitigated, clearing accident scene, one southbound lane open I680 and Hwy 4 at this time. #680ic — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018

ConFire on scene of vehicle accident with chemical spill, I680 S at Hwy 4 in Martinez. Three of four Lane's blocked. Please use alternate routes. #680ic pic.twitter.com/08ywPEJ2sk — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018

All Lane's of I680 S at Hwy 4 for Hazmat cleanup. #680ic pic.twitter.com/HuD20Ggm5Z — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 30, 2018

A truck that may have been carrying pool chemicals has crashed on Interstate 680 in Martinez, prompting Sig-Alert to be issued.Some of the southbound lanes, just north of Highway 4 are closed as officials investigate the chemical spill.SKY7 was over the crash around 9:15 a.m. and showed the backup that went all the way to the Benicia Bridge.