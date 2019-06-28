Traffic

Union City BART station reopened after man fatally hit by train

UNION CITY, Calif. -- The Union City BART station has reopened following a fatal pedestrian collision Friday morning, BART officials said.

A man died after being hit by a BART train about 9:30 a.m. No details have been released about the incident, but foul play is not suspected, BART police said.

About noon, BART announced that the Union City Station had reopened and normal service was being restored.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficunion citycommutingbart
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News