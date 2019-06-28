Union City BART station reopened after man fatally hit by train

UNION CITY, Calif. -- The Union City BART station has reopened following a fatal pedestrian collision Friday morning, BART officials said.
A man died after being hit by a BART train about 9:30 a.m. No details have been released about the incident, but foul play is not suspected, BART police said.
About noon, BART announced that the Union City Station had reopened and normal service was being restored.
