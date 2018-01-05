'Vision Zero' Report: 20 Traffic Fatalities Citywide In 2017

Acting Mayor London Breed and city agencies yesterday shared a progress report on Vision Zero, the city's initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2024.
According to the report, last year saw the fewest traffic deaths in San Francisco since record-keeping began in 1915.
"While this is an important accomplishment, our work is not done," Breed said in a statement, adding that the city already had a serious pedestrian incident on Geary Boulevard this year.
"We must push forward with safety improvements until we reach our ultimate goal--zero traffic deaths on our streets," she said.
Police investigating a fatal collision at Dore and Brannan. | Photo: _R27D/Twitter
In 2013, the year before Vision Zero launched, there were 34 fatalities, compared to 20 in 2017, a decrease of 41 percent. Of that total, 14 were pedestrian fatalities.
In December, a pedestrian was struck and killed near 19th Avenue and Quintara in Parkside. Three months earlier, a pedestrian was killed in a collision at Dore and Brannan streets. And in May, pedestrian Thor Thomas was struck and killed on an on-ramp to southbound U.S. Highway 101.
Data show SFMTA implemented about 700 engineering measures on city streets last year, including more than 70 concrete bulb-outs, 50 painted safety zones, 50 speed humps and 50 signal system upgrades. Additionally, the agency installed 12 miles of new and upgraded bikeways.
As we reported last year, officials also released an updated map of the city's high-injury network.
Image: San Francisco Department of Public Health
Combining data from San Francisco General Hospital with SFPD's collision report data, the map is used to inform agencies of where safety improvements are most needed.
Seniors are disproportionately victims of traffic collisions in the city, making up 50 percent of pedestrian deaths last year, while comprising just 15 percent of the population.
Police continue to prioritize Focus on the Five, the most dangerous driving offenses: running red lights or stop signs, violating pedestrians' right of way, speeding, and failure to yield while turning. In 2017, 38,193 traffic citations were issued for such violations.
"Twenty lives lost is too many," said said Cathy DeLuca, Policy and Program Director of Walk San Francisco. "One is too many."
