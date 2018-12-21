Voluntary evacuations after tanker overturns, shutting down I-280 in San Jose

#DEVELOPING Four hours later, drivers are still being diverted from the area for safety reasons. @SanJosePD says, at this point, evacuations for people in the neighboring community are voluntary. #abc7now — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 22, 2018

Multiple closures in place for overturned propane tanker on I-280 to 17/880. N/B 280 diverted to Meridian, S/B 280 diverted to Winchester, N/B 17 diverted to Hamilton, S/B 880 diverted to Bascom. Efforts underway to clean up and clear the scene, no current ETO. Check for updates — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) December 22, 2018

#UPDATE #UPDATE No estimated time of reopening. 8,600 pounds of propane on-board this overturned 18-Wheeler. Avoid 280 NB to 880 NB. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/mbuhaA821G — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 22, 2018

A propane tanker overturned on a freeway on-ramp in San Jose, forcing a huge highway shutdown.Four and a half hours later and drivers are still being diverted for safety reasons. An 18-wheeler carrying 8,600 pounds of propane overturned at northbound I-280 to northbound I-880.Northbound and Southbound I-280 have been closed in the area. Northbound drivers are being diverted to Meridian and southbound drivers are being diverted to Winchester. Highway 17 is also being impacted, with northbound drivers being diverted to Hamilton.Southbound I-880 in the area is also impacted and drivers are being diverted to Bascom.CHP says residents in the area are being notified and evacuations are voluntary at this time.Calls came in around 6:30 Friday night about the overturned truck.The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.There is no estimated time to reopen the roads.