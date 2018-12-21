TRAFFIC

Voluntary evacuations after tanker overturns, shutting down I-280 in San Jose

According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck overturned shutting down northbound Interstate 280 at Bascom Avenue in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A propane tanker overturned on a freeway on-ramp in San Jose, forcing a huge highway shutdown.



Four and a half hours later and drivers are still being diverted for safety reasons. An 18-wheeler carrying 8,600 pounds of propane overturned at northbound I-280 to northbound I-880.


Northbound and Southbound I-280 have been closed in the area. Northbound drivers are being diverted to Meridian and southbound drivers are being diverted to Winchester. Highway 17 is also being impacted, with northbound drivers being diverted to Hamilton.

Southbound I-880 in the area is also impacted and drivers are being diverted to Bascom.

CHP says residents in the area are being notified and evacuations are voluntary at this time.

Calls came in around 6:30 Friday night about the overturned truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roads.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.

Go here to check out current traffic conditions.
