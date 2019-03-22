SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may soon have to shell out more money to cross the Golden Gate Bridge. Today transportation officials will vote on whether to increase tolls to nearly $10 over five years.
This is expected to pass today, so the cost of passing through this toll booth is likely about to go up.
RELATED: The Golden Gate Bridge is the birthplace of mandatory hard hats
Drivers with a FasTrak pass pay $7 to cross the Golden Gate -- that could go up to $8.75 in five years. Those who pay by invoice pay $8 now -- that could go up to $9.80. This would be a gradual increase over the next five years. For commuters- that could be an extra $91 more a year.
Commuters who will benefit from this toll hike are those who take the bus or the ferry. Officials say this money will go toward improving those options, without the money they say they would likely have to cut bus or ferry service. The money will also go toward bridge maintenance. The increase would be gradual over five years but would start this July.
That vote is scheduled for later this morning.
See more stories on the Golden Gate Bridge.
Final vote to take place today for proposed Golden Gate Bridge toll increase
GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News