golden gate bridge

Final vote to take place today for proposed Golden Gate Bridge toll increase

EMBED <>More Videos

You may soon have to shell out more money to cross the Golden Gate Bridge. Today transportation officials will vote on whether to increase tolls to nearly $10 over five years.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may soon have to shell out more money to cross the Golden Gate Bridge. Today transportation officials will vote on whether to increase tolls to nearly $10 over five years.

This is expected to pass today, so the cost of passing through this toll booth is likely about to go up.

RELATED: The Golden Gate Bridge is the birthplace of mandatory hard hats

Drivers with a FasTrak pass pay $7 to cross the Golden Gate -- that could go up to $8.75 in five years. Those who pay by invoice pay $8 now -- that could go up to $9.80. This would be a gradual increase over the next five years. For commuters- that could be an extra $91 more a year.

Commuters who will benefit from this toll hike are those who take the bus or the ferry. Officials say this money will go toward improving those options, without the money they say they would likely have to cut bus or ferry service. The money will also go toward bridge maintenance. The increase would be gradual over five years but would start this July.

That vote is scheduled for later this morning.

See more stories on the Golden Gate Bridge.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficgolden gate bridgesan franciscogolden gate bridgebridgetoll roadtoll booth
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE
San Francisco Bay bridges to everywhere
The Golden Gate Bridge: Birthplace of mandatory hard hats
Golden Gate Bridge's concrete foundations to be inspected
Hug in the New Year at the Golden Gate Bridge
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage thanks officers, his company and community
WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Rain is back
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
Trump signs executive order to protect free speech on college campuses
Wife accused of shooting Pittsburg principal in head appears in court
Show More
Tyson recalls chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination
Shifting Seasons: Here's how much rain to expect this spring
Former leader in San Jose's Vietnamese community near death
Catalytic converter thieves target BART parking lots
Report: SF considers installing cameras with microphones
More TOP STORIES News