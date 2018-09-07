SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --VTA has announced more delays at the Berryessa BART station. VTA says it was informed on June 12 that some of the networking equipment installed does not comply with contract requirements and must be replaced.
VTA says it's trying to replace the parts. Some have been ordered and some delivered.
In a blog post late Thursday night, VTA says they have requested an extension to the Federal Transit Administration to reflect the start of passenger service no later than December 31, 2019.
If that does happen, our media partner the Mercury News says that would mean the BART extension to North San Jose will open nearly three years after officials first hoped.
VTA says they'll have a more accurate timeline in early 2019.
