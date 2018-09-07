BART

VTA announces delay on Berryessa BART extension project in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

There is bad news for commuters waiting for the BART extension in North San Jose. Some of the equipment for the extension does not comply with contract requirements (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
VTA has announced more delays at the Berryessa BART station. VTA says it was informed on June 12 that some of the networking equipment installed does not comply with contract requirements and must be replaced.

VTA says it's trying to replace the parts. Some have been ordered and some delivered.


In a blog post late Thursday night, VTA says they have requested an extension to the Federal Transit Administration to reflect the start of passenger service no later than December 31, 2019.

RELATED: VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose

If that does happen, our media partner the Mercury News says that would mean the BART extension to North San Jose will open nearly three years after officials first hoped.

VTA says they'll have a more accurate timeline in early 2019.

For more stories on BART, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmass transitBARTpublic transportationVTAcommutingconstructionSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose
BART
Sheriff: Suspects try to pull woman into vehicle at Lafayette BART station
BART recovering from delays on Richmond Line
BART station agent punched in face at Oakland's MacArthur station
BART track repairs may cause backups, big crowds over Labor Day weekend
More BART
TRAFFIC
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole in Texas
BART track repairs may cause backups, big crowds over Labor Day weekend
Yes, dockless scooters are back with new regulations in SF
Bay Area drivers keep wasting time in traffic as commutes get worse
More Traffic
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran cleared in self-defense shooting claims Bay Area jail abuse
Delta Fire near Redding burns 22,000 acres, no containment
Police: Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
Google helps pay to repair vandalized South Bay Vietnam veterans' memorial
Santa Rosa assisted living facilities could lose licenses after DSS North Bay Fires investigation
First of its kind ocean clean-up system to launch from SF Bay Saturday
Oakland meeting highlights problem of guns in schools
Is San Francisco ready for the next big disaster?
Show More
Woman grateful to be alive after fleeing Shasta Co. wildfire
How family was charged $13,470 by T-Mobile for data roaming still mystery
SJSU 'Power of Protest' exhibit features Colin Kaepernick
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
East Bay cities optimistic about 'ShotSpotting' technology
More News