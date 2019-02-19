SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --VTA is asking for the public's input on a proposed transit plan that would cut 4 percent in operation costs.
The Gilroy Dispatch reports the proposal would save VTA $15 million annually, with 70 changes across bus and light rail services.
VTA says their goal is to increase ridership while minimizing impacts to current riders.
One of the proposals is cutting service on Route 22 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Route 22 is the only overnight service in the system.
VTA estimates 40-45 people ride the bus nightly for shelter. VTA estimates stopping operation from 1 a.m. To 4 a.m. would save $500,000 annually.
VTA has been holding several community meetings to get public input.
The last meeting is Tuesday at 11 a.m. at San Jose State's MLK Library.
The final day to submit public comments is February 28.
Here's more information on the proposed changes.