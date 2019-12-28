VTA

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority increases bus services

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Part of building a better Bay Area includes making public transit more reliable and accessible.

Starting Saturday South Bay commuters will see VTA make the biggest changes to its network in a decade.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will increase the frequency of service along 20 of its most popular bus routes.



A new light rail line will also debut.



Officials have been working on these changes for three years.

"We were getting ready for the new BART service to come into Milpitas and North San Jose area, and we knew that was a great opportunity to really look at the service and see where we might make our biggest gains in ridership," said Brandi Childress, Santa Clara Valley Transportation.

VTA employees are changing signs at 3,300 bus stops.
