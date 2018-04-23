BART

VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose

VTA officials said testing on VTA's BART Berryessa Extension into North San Jose could be occurring around the clock and continue for several months. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Testing begins Monday along an entire 10-mile segment of VTA's BART Berryessa Extension into North San Jose.

VTA officials warn the testing could be occurring around the clock, up to 20 hours total a day and continue for several months. They said neighbors may experience sporadic noise and vibrations.

VTA officials said they have to comply with noise and vibration regulations from the state and federal governments. And to do that, they have designed systems to reduce those things, like building new sound walls, making BART tracks quieter and softening the noise from equipment.

