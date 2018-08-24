TRAFFIC

WATCH LIVE: Acid leak forces closure of I-880 in Hayward

A hazmat situation has shut down southbound I-880 in Hayward on Friday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. --
A sulphuric and nitric acid leak from a truck has forced the closure I-880 in both directions near the Winton Avenue exit in Hayward, according to a spokesman for the CHP.

WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over truck leaking acid on I-880 in Hayward



Officer Manuel Leal said the leak was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. today and at this time there's no estimate about when the lanes will reopen.

Leal said there wasn't a crash and there haven't been any injuries but the truck stopped after the driver noticed that it was leaking.

He said crews currently are cleaning up the sulphuric and nitric acid spill.

Leal said vehicles on I-880 in that area are being directed onto westbound Winton Avenue.

