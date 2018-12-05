TRAFFIC DELAY

WATCH LIVE: Bay Bridge big-rig crash causes traffic mess heading out of San Francisco to East Bay

Crash on Bay Bridge causes gridlock heading out of SF (1 of 4)

Gridlock in SF after big-rig accident on Bay Bridge

Cars backed up for miles in San Francisco during the evening commute is a nasty ripple effect caused by a big-rig that on the Bay Bridge around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge involving a jackknifed big-rig is causing a traffic mess in San Francisco.

WATCH LIVE: Drivers face gridlock trying to get onto Bay Bridge from SF to East Bay

The crash was first reported on eastbound Highway 80 just east of The Embarcadero around 11:30 a.m.

Three left lanes of the eastbound Bay Bridge were blocked just east of the First Street onramp. A crashed McLaren sports car was on the bridge about a quarter mile east of the truck. It was unclear if the McLaren crash was related to the jackknifed big-rig.

VIDEO: Big-rig accident causes backup on Bay Bridge
If you plan on taking the Bay Bridge to get from SF to the East Bay, you might want to start thinking about another route. A big-rig accident that happened before noon is still affecting traffic.


Although the big-rig was towed and officers cleared the scene around 2:45 p.m., CHP spokesman Officer Vu Williams said there was still a heavy backup of vehicles leading up to the Bay Bridge an hour later.

The crash was first reported on eastbound Highway 80 just east of The Embarcadero around 11:30 a.m.

VIDEO: San Francisco traffic jammed up after Bay Bridge big-rig crash
Traffic across San Francisco is jammed up following a big-rig crash on the Bay Bridge.



According to Williams, the big-rig somehow lost control during today's wet weather and jackknifed, initially blocking three of the left lanes.

The big-rig driver suffered minor injuries and a concrete column on the bridge reportedly sustained minor damage.

Reporter Jobina Fortson will have the latest on this developing story on ABC7 News. Follow her on Twitter here for live updates.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
