All lanes of I-880 reopen in Hayward following acid leak

All lanes of I-880 have reopened in Hayward after a tanker leaked acid onto the roadway. The shelter-in-place has been lifted for the area.Officials say that the acid leak on I-880 has been fixed and officials neutralized the acid that's on the ground.Officer Manuel Leal said the leak was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday.Leal said there wasn't a crash and there haven't been any injuries but the truck stopped after the driver noticed that it was leaking.