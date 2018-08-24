All lanes of I-880 reopen in Hayward following acid leak

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --All lanes of I-880 have reopened in Hayward after a tanker leaked acid onto the roadway. The shelter-in-place has been lifted for the area.
Officials say that the acid leak on I-880 has been fixed and officials neutralized the acid that's on the ground.
Officer Manuel Leal said the leak was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Leal said there wasn't a crash and there haven't been any injuries but the truck stopped after the driver noticed that it was leaking.
