TRAFFIC

All lanes of I-880 reopen in Hayward following acid leak

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say that the acid leak on I-880 has been fixed and officials are working on neutralize the acid that's on the ground. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
All lanes of I-880 have reopened in Hayward after a tanker leaked acid onto the roadway. The shelter-in-place has been lifted for the area.

Officials say that the acid leak on I-880 has been fixed and officials neutralized the acid that's on the ground.

Officer Manuel Leal said the leak was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Leal said there wasn't a crash and there haven't been any injuries but the truck stopped after the driver noticed that it was leaking.
VIDEO: Massive backup due to acid leak on I-880 in Hayward
EMBED More News Videos

There's a massive backup on Interstate 880 in Hayward due to a truck that's leaking acid nearby. Here's a look at the traffic from SKY7.

Check out our real-time traffic maps here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-880hazmatroad closurehighwaysHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
After two-month closure, Muni's Twin Peaks Tunnel to reopen tomorrow
Rideshare app headed to SF allows you to select driver's gender
CHP tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
Smoked Out: What scientists at Cal are learning about smoky Bay Area skies
#TheMollieMovement catching on through social media
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
After two-month closure, Muni's Twin Peaks Tunnel to reopen tomorrow
Brush fire threatens homes in Maui
Parent says child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Bay Area under another Spare the Air order
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
Show More
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old girl for walking her dog alone
Hurricane Lane brings catastrophic flooding to Hawaii
United flight makes safe emergency landing at SFO after bird strike
Hurricane Lane triggers cancellations, delays at San Jose Airport
More News