Waze promises fix after Atlantic City casino-goers directed to New Jersey wilderness

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Waze, an app that provides traffic conditions and directions, is promising a fix after some drivers who were looking for Atlantic City ended up in the wild woods.

Police in Jackson Township, New Jersey put out a warning after at least 10 drivers - who thought they were heading to the Borgata Casino and Resort - became stuck on the sandy, unpaved roads of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County.

"The wildlife area is comprised of more than 12,000 acres, mainly located in Jackson and Plumsted townships, which is about 45 miles away from the actual Borgata Casino in Atlantic City," police pointed out in a warning posted on Facebook.

According to police, the bad directions only impacted users who tapped on an advertisement for the Borgata inside the Waze app.

Police say Waze is working on the problem and will hopefully have it fixed by Tuesday.

In the meantime, they're warning drivers to double-check their directions.
