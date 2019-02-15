WB Hwy 37 in Novato closed until Saturday due to flooding

Police say the closure of Westbound 37 has now been extended for another 24 hours because of floodwaters pic.twitter.com/sLrkgVbxxp — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 15, 2019

WB 37 traffic diverted off to Atherton and detoured to 101. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/XwW5Wx2Kbv — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 15, 2019

WB Hwy 37 is closed from Atherton to 101 due to flooding. ETO 8am. Eastbound lanes remain open. pic.twitter.com/mPYcq2kHfC — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 15, 2019

Westbound Hwy-37 Closure until 8:00 am



Marin CHP anticipates a closure of westbound Highway 37 this morning due to flooding on the roadway until 8:00 am. The closure will be from Atherton Ave to the US 101 interchange. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/RyFmplukJG — Novato Police (@NovatoPolice) February 15, 2019

**Sig Alert** issued - WESTBOUND lanes of SR 37 are closed at Atherton as of 3:10am due to flooding. All traffic diverted to Atherton and detoured to 101. It looks like Eastbound traffic is still able to get through...for now. https://t.co/XW8ZTLBqTk — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 15, 2019

Westbound Highway 37 will remain closed in Novato until Saturday following a levee breach. Novato Creek was already at capacity when waters flooded a field to the south of the highway.Lanes are closed at Atherton and traffic is being diverted to Hwy 101. Police say the highway will remain closed until 8 a.m. Drivers can also take Richmond-San Rafael Bridge or take WB 37 to 121 to 116 back to 101.The levee's purpose was to prevent the waters of the Novato Creek from flooding the adjoining field south of Highway 37.Yesterday, water was also going over the top of a second levee near Pacheco Pond.Repairs to the breached levee will eventually be made by adding rocks and other materials to fill that hole, but only after it stops raining and the waters have receded.