WB 80 All LANES REOPENED!!! pic.twitter.com/CjXmkp79cq — Frances Dinglasan (@FrancesABC7) September 6, 2019

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A deadly accident involving a pedestrian temporarily blocked all westbound I-80 lanes in Emeryville near Powell Street.The ramp to the Bay Bridge remained open during the closure. Massive delays of more than an hour were reported headed to the scene.The crash was reported at 4:25 a.m. and all lanes were reopened after 5:30 a.m.