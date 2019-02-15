STORM

Westbound Highway 37 closed in Novato after levee breach

(KGO-TV)

By
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
Westbound Highway 37 has been closed in Novato following a levee breach. Novato Creek was already at capacity when waters flooded a field to the south of the highway.


Lanes are closed at Atherton and traffic is being diverted to Hwy 101.

The levee's purpose was to prevent the waters of the Novato Creek from flooding the adjoining field south of Highway 37.

Yesterday, water was also going over the top of a second levee near Pacheco Pond.

Repairs to the breached levee will eventually be made by adding rocks and other materials to fill that hole, but only after it stops raining and the waters have receded.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficfloodingstormstorm damagerainNovato
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officials considering closing Highway 37 after levee breach in Novato
STORM
People living near Russian River worried about more flooding
Grandmother wakes up 'neck deep' in mud after Sausalito mudslide
Officials considering closing Highway 37 after levee breach in Novato
VIDEO: Drone video shows aftermath of Sausalito mudslide
More storm
TRAFFIC
Officials considering closing Highway 37 after levee breach in Novato
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
A Day on BART: What it's like to commute at night
More Traffic
Top Stories
Grandmother wakes up 'neck deep' in mud after Sausalito mudslide
SJ hostage situation involving UPS truck ends, suspect shot, killed
People living near Russian River worried about more flooding
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Ovechkin scores NHL-leading 39th as Capitals beat Sharks 5-1
Good Samaritan Lyft driver rescues wandering toddler in Santa Rosa
Warriors' Steve Kerr fined $25K for outburst against official
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Neighbors feel lucky to be alive after Sausalito mudslide
AC Transit investigating bus driver who drove through flooded intersection
BART to build housing at stations
Evacuation Advisory issued for homes along Russian River
More News