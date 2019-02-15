Westbound Highway 37 closed in Novato after levee breach

**Sig Alert** issued - WESTBOUND lanes of SR 37 are closed at Atherton as of 3:10am due to flooding. All traffic diverted to Atherton and detoured to 101. It looks like Eastbound traffic is still able to get through...for now. https://t.co/XW8ZTLBqTk — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 15, 2019

Westbound Highway 37 has been closed in Novato following a levee breach. Novato Creek was already at capacity when waters flooded a field to the south of the highway.Lanes are closed at Atherton and traffic is being diverted to Hwy 101.The levee's purpose was to prevent the waters of the Novato Creek from flooding the adjoining field south of Highway 37.Yesterday, water was also going over the top of a second levee near Pacheco Pond.Repairs to the breached levee will eventually be made by adding rocks and other materials to fill that hole, but only after it stops raining and the waters have receded.