Wind knocks big rig over on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge during storm

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --Wind knocked over a big rig towing a trailer over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge during a powerful storm.
PHOTOS: Storm slams Bay Area, downing trees and power lines
CHP Marin tweeted pictures of the truck on its side, blocking two eastbound lanes shortly after 8 p.m..
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Officials say to expect delays in the area as all lanes may need to be blocked when crews start to recover the truck.
