Traffic

Woman, 2 children hospitalized after fiery crash in San Rafael

Crash in San Rafael, California on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman and two children have been transported to the hospital after a fiery crash on Highway 101 in San Rafael, the CHP said.

The woman and kids were in a white SUV that crashed into another vehicle on northbound Hwy 101 near St. Vincents at 8:32 a.m. The SUV lost control and went down an embankment where it slammed into a tree and caught fire. The woman was thrown from the vehicle in the crash.

The conditions of the woman and children have not been released.

The driver in the other vehicle stayed on the scene and talked to CHP.

One northbound lane of the freeway remains closed.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan rafaelchpcar firecrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UC President Janet Napolitano stepping down
SFO runway project finishing early
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
WATCH IN 60: Obama in Bay Area, Fremont PD signing bonus
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in SF Mission Terrace fire
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Democratic donor Ed Buck arrested on drug charges in Calif.
Trump names Bay Area native as national security adviser
Longer lasting avocados hitting store shelves
Barack Obama to speak at tech conference in SF today
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton, New Jersey girl
More TOP STORIES News