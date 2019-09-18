Woman, 2 children hospitalized after fiery crash in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman and two children have been transported to the hospital after a fiery crash on Highway 101 in San Rafael, the CHP said.The woman and kids were in a white SUV that crashed into another vehicle on northbound Hwy 101 near St. Vincents at 8:32 a.m. The SUV lost control and went down an embankment where it slammed into a tree and caught fire. The woman was thrown from the vehicle in the crash.The conditions of the woman and children have not been released.The driver in the other vehicle stayed on the scene and talked to CHP.One northbound lane of the freeway remains closed.