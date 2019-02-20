TRAFFIC

Work on Alvord Lake Bridge means Kezar Drive closures this week

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
The historic Alvord Lake Bridge, which burst a retaining wall over two years ago, has been undergoing restoration since December.

Now, as part of the effort, construction crews are shutting down the right-hand westbound lane of Kezar Drive in the area of the 130-year-old bridge, so it can undergo some crucial repairs to its walls.

The closure, which began yesterday, is expected to last from 7 a.m. to noon daily through next Tuesday, February 26.
The closure will affect westbound Kezar Drive each morning from 7 a.m. to noon. | Map: SF Rec & Park

Kezar Drive was already affected by a similar closure earlier this winter. But this time around, the pedestrian access tunnel that passes through the bridge to Robin Williams Meadow will remain open.
Pedestrian access through the bridge remains open, despite construction. | Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

The current work being undertaken is to "repair cracks in the wing walls and balustrades of this historic bridge, and to repair a displaced portion of northwest wing wall," said Rec & Park spokesperson Tamara Aparton.

Though belowground pedestrian access remains functional, Aparton added that the westbound sidewalk on the upper road level will also be closed until about March 8.
