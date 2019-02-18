RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE

Work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge starts Monday night

A heads-up for drivers who use the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge - crews will start work Monday night on a permanent fix after concrete fell from the span a couple weeks ago. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
A heads-up for drivers who use the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge - repair work on the upper deck is supposed to begin at 9 p.m. on Monday.

RELATED: Man survives falling concrete striking his car on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Crews need to do a permanent fix after concrete fell on to the lower deck a couple of weeks ago.

It forced officials to shut down the bridge for several hours.

RELATED: Bridge closure causes traffic nightmare for drivers in the Bay Area

Caltrans installed a metal plate as a temporary fix.

Drivers should be prepared for lane closures during the overnight hours.

Work is expected to wrap up by Tuesday at 4 a.m.

See more stories and updates about the concrete concerns on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
