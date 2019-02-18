Work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge starts Monday night

A heads-up for drivers who use the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge - repair work on the upper deck is supposed to begin at 9 p.m. on Monday.Crews need to do a permanent fix after concrete fell on to the lower deck a couple of weeks ago.It forced officials to shut down the bridge for several hours.Caltrans installed a metal plate as a temporary fix.Drivers should be prepared for lane closures during the overnight hours.Work is expected to wrap up by Tuesday at 4 a.m.