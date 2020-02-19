Wrong-way driver causes crash on Bay Bridge off-ramp

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driver going the wrong way on the freeway is being blamed for causing a crash on the Bay Bridge early Wednesday morning.It happened around midnight on the lower deck of the bridge at Treasure Island.The driver was going the wrong way on the off-ramp and another car swerved to avoid it, according to police. That car then slammed into the center divide barrier.Police say the other car involved stopped at the scene.Wednesday's crash is the second crash this week on the off-ramp at Treasure Island.